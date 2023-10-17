Suara.com – The Palestinian war between Hamas and Israel is now expanding. Civilians are the victims most seriously affected by the conflict in the Gaza region.

The Hamas organization was in the spotlight during this war. What is Hamas? Is Hamas the same as the Fatah Organization, the previous ruler of Gaza? In this article, the differences between Hamas and Fatah, the two most prominent organizations in Palestine, are explained.

Currently, Gaza is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis with shortages of food, electricity, clean water and medical equipment. Israeli attacks killed thousands of people. Meanwhile, millions of others were displaced.

1. Hamas

Hamas is one of the largest militant parties and organizations in Palestine which currently rules Gaza after its victory in the 2006 legislative elections.

Hamas was founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmad Yassin following the Palestinian uprising known as the First Intifada. The birth of Hamas became a symbol of the start of the conflict with Israel to control Gaza.

Hamas vowed to liberate Palestine from Israeli occupation which is believed to be the duty of every Muslim.

Several times, Hamas carried out suicide bomb attacks which resulted in dozens of Israelis being killed. Israel continues to retaliate and claims to have succeeded in killing Yassin, the leader of Hamas in 2004.

However, it is not getting weaker. Hamas actually continued to launch counterattacks until in 2007, Hamas succeeded in taking over power in Gaza and overthrew the Fatah government which was loyal to the Palestinian government.

Hamas always prioritizes violence in their actions. Especially in the claim of Palestinian independence.