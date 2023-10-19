We were all waiting for a new iPad and yet, Apple has surprised us with the launch of simply a new Apple Pencil. It may seem like a trifle (it is still an accessory), but by doing so, the apple firm has sown a whole sea of ​​doubts among its users: what differences are there between the different models? Which one is worth investing more in? Let’s clear your doubts.

The cheapest Apple Pencil

The first thing you have to be clear about is that this new Pencil It is not considered a 3rd generation. In fact, it is a model more affordable and therefore it cuts more in some key benefits than others. The idea here is to offer a product that has some more modern advantage (such as the design change that the pencil underwent from the first to the second generation) but that is intended for an audience that is perhaps not so demanding or that is going to use it. less precise of it.

Even so, make no mistake because with this Pencil you will be able to do many things: draw, take notes, make notes on documents, etc., using many of the apps on your iPad. Comes with amatte finisha flat side to attach to the iPad (plus it may also be more comfortable to rest your finger on) and Pairs and charges with a USB-C cable (a sliding plug hides the port).

The new Apple Pencil (USB-C), which is what the people of Cupertino have named it, has a price of 95 euros and is available starting in November.

Differences and similarities between Apple pencils

In order to better clarify the capabilities of each of its accessories and given that they are all still sold in the brand’s catalog, Apple itself built a table in which compare its three models in order to clarify doubts. We have taken that information as a basis to create our own table and thus leave everything well chewed so that you don’t get lost.

Apple Pencil

(1st generation, 2015)Apple Pencil

(2nd generation, 2018)Apple Pencil

(USB-C, 2023) Typing with millimeter precisionYesYesYes Low latencyYesYesYes Tilt sensitivityYesYesYes Pressure sensitivityYesYes- Preview on iPad pro before touching the screen-YesYes Double tap to change tools/mode-Yes- Magnetic attachment to iPad- YesYes Pairing and wireless charging with the iPad-Yes- Possibility of engraving your name on the pencil-Yes- FinishGlossy whiteMatte whiteMatte white ShapeRounded bodyWith flat areaWith flat area Movable cap–Yes Connector typeLightning-USB-C Price119 euros149 euros95 euros

As you can see, the three pencils They have many qualities in common, but also differences that could be important for you depending on the type of use you are going to give it. Possibly among the things that you have to take into account the most at the performance level be the pressure sensitivity, present in both the second and second generation Pencil, but not in the most recent.

Double tap to change tools may be desirable if you do a very intensive use of the pencil and you are precisely going to need this ease of change (only available in the most expensive Pencil of all) while the magnetic coupling (present in the 2nd generation and in the USB-C) is more of a convenience than anything else – Great if you have it but we don’t think it will be decisive for your final decision either.

The price difference undoubtedly marks a turning point and we managed to find a increase of up to 54 euros if we compare the 2nd Gen Appel Pencil with USB-C. In the middle would be the 1st Gen, although this one has a rounded body that is not as pleasant to grip as the other two mentioned, which have a flat side and a matte finish that help even more to be more comfortable when use it.

Which iPad is each Apple Pencil compatible with?

Before purchasing a pencil for your tablet, you also have to be clear that it is compatible with your iPad. And not all models work with all Apple options. We leave you below with the list:

Apple Pencil 2nd generation: iPad Mini 6th generation; iPad Air 4th and 5th generation; 11-inch iPad Pro 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generation. Apple Pencil 1st generation: iPad Mini 5th generation; iPad 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th generation; iPad Air 3rd generation; 10.5-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro; y 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st and 2nd generation. Apple Pencil USB-C: iPad Mini 6th generation; iPad 10th generation; iPad Air 4th and 5th generation; 11-inch iPad Pro 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generation.

Keep in mind that the Apple Pencil 1st generation It is compatible with the 9th and 10th generation iPad using a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter for charging and pairing that is included in the Apple Pencil (1st generation) box itself. If you already have this pencil, you can also purchase the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter for €10 (sold separately).