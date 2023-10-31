Leonor has been accompanied by her sister at all times to celebrate the swearing-in of the Princess’s Constitution.

They got out of the car together, sharing the spotlight. His father did it differently 37 years ago, since Felipe VI went out alone.

All citizens and attendees were able to listen to the anthem of Spain, an image very similar to the one seen at the swearing-in of Felipe VI.

At the time, Kings Juan Carlos and Sofía were placed one step higher and to their right, the then Prince, along with his sisters.

Like today, where we have seen them in the same position. However, within Congress we see more changes.

On this occasion the four of them sat together. A very different image from the swearing of his father, who had to share a place with Felipe González, separated from his parents and sisters.

At the time of Leonor’s speech, gestures were completely copied. But, at the end, the Princess shows a more affectionate image than we saw of her father.

After the applause they leave, but she looks for her father’s gaze, to which he responds with a loving kiss.

Already in the Royal Palace, after putting on them the collar of the Order of Charles III, the speeches begin where we see nerves on both sides.

After both speeches, very similar images where smiles have shone and tranquility has reigned in Leonor.

All security measures for a peaceful swearing-in of the Constitution

The city of Madrid has had a rigorous and complete security mechanism so that the swearing-in of the Constitution took place completely normally.

Just a few days ago, thanks to Carlos Quílez, we knew about some of these measures.

More than 2 thousand agents from the Municipal Police, the Civil Guard and the National Intelligence Service would be working for said event.

All accesses to the sewer network have been reviewed one by one.