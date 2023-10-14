Diesel, Enzo Rosso’s brand blows out 45 candles and launches a limited edition t-shirt

Diesel celebrates 45 years and does so with an exclusive t-shirt. The t-shirt, produced in a limited edition, as Pambianco reports, is available in a unisex cut and is characterized by an all-over archive collage print that mixes images of campaigns from the last 45 years. The back of the t-shirt is printed with the words “I am Diesel special edition 45th anniversary 2023”. The t-shirt is offered in two sizes, small and large, and is made with completely recycled fibres.

“I created Diesel many years ago, it is a reality that I care a lot about and that has changed over time, and I am very happy to still be here today, because I believe that together we are writing history: we are working hard on the quality of our products, we are a democratic brand , we are in line with the needs of Gen Zbut above all we are investing a lot in sustainability, an aspect that I have felt part of me all my life”, he recently declared Rossopresident as well as founder of Gruppo Otbof which Diesel reports, in a meeting with the employees of Diesel.

