CO2 emissions, the EU approves the almost total elimination of diesel trucks

The Union Environment Ministers today expressed their consensus on the CO2 emission reduction targets for trucks proposed by European Commission.



Manufacturers will have to reduce average emissions from new freight trucks by 45% in 2030, 65% in 2035 and 90% in 2040. But the environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E) urged the European Parliament to increase the 2030 targetto support European manufacturers of logistics vehicles in competition with foreign rivalswhich could penetrate European markets. Andrea Boraschi, director of T&E Italiasaid: “The EU has taken an important step towards a more environmentally friendly road haulage. By supporting the Commission’s objectives, governments have set the minimum standard for the decarbonisation of the sector. Now we ask European parliamentarians to do more and increase the target for 2030. European heavy vehicle manufacturers need a clear signal to focus on zero-emission vehicles and compete on equal terms with Tesla and its Chinese rivals“.

T&E welcomed the refusal on the part of ministers to provide a role in the legislation for synthetic fuels and biofuels, although desired and defended by Italy, who cannot decarbonise the sector because they are not sustainable or because they are necessary in other sectors, such as aviation and maritime transport, which cannot count on the electrification of energy consumption. T&E reminds that for logistics operators the use of synthetic fuels would increase the total cost of owning a truck by up to 50%, even if produced in the most favorable conditions. Unlike battery electric trucks, these fuels still emit air pollutants that are toxic and harmful to human health.

Andrea Boraschi said: “The oil and gas industry has exerted strong pressure in favor of biofuels and synthetic fuels, to ensure that as many internal combustion trucks as possible enter European fleets in the coming decades. Their goal is keep the demand for fossil fuels high. We ask the European Parliament to join the Council in saying no to these fuels, which are only false solutionsa desperate attempt by the oil majors to maintain their status quo to the detriment of the climate”. T&E criticized, on the other hand, the decision of the Environment Ministers to exempt certain types of heavy-duty vehicles from emission reduction targets such as garbage trucks, construction trucks and small trucks that circulate in our cities. T&E called on MEPs to weigh in on this exemption which, in its current form, it would take away about 20% of heavy vehicle sales to climate objectives.

The European Parliament’s environment committee will decide its position on CO2 standards for trucks on 24 October.

