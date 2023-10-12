If these past two days you have not been able to keep an eye on Amazon offers, don’t worry, today you can dedicate the holiday to hunting for deals and bargains like the ones available in stores like MediaMarkt or El Corte Inglés. Look what we have found for you.

LG OLED55C24LA

PcComponentes continues from Días Naranjas and still offers us an excellent smart TV like the LG OLED55C24LA, which can be ours for 1,199 euros with an extra 100 euros discount on the cart. This is how it looks to us 900 euros cheaper than the 1,999 it officially costs.

It is a high-end television, with a 55-inch OLED panel and 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is compatible with HDRO10 Pro, HLG, with AMD FreeSync Premium, offers 40W of Dolby Atmos sound and comes with WebOS as a system operational and with 4 HDMI 2.1 portswith which we can fully enjoy the graphics of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Google Pixel 8 con Pixel Buds Pro

An offer that is still available on Amazon is the launch offer for the new Google Pixel 8, which we can order now, with delivery in a short time, since it begins to ship from today. We have it discounted whenever we order the pack with the Pixel Buds Prothe brand’s true wireless headphones, with a price of 799 euros instead of the 1,018 it was previously, and with about 219 euros of savings.

This is the entry proposal to Google’s premium range of smartphones for this year. It comes with a 6.2-inch 120 Hz OLED screen under which hides Google’s new Tensor 3 processor, along with 8 GB of RAM and the version on offer is the 128 GB. It also comes with a 50 Mp dual main camera with Nightshift, a 10.5 Mp front camera, and a 4,757 mAh battery. It also has fast charging at 27W and an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 8 + Pixel Buds Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

A cheap smartphone that we can now buy even for less money is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12which PcComponentes offers us in its version with 4G connectivity and 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for only 201 euros.

This model has a Ful HD+ AMOLED type screen with 6.67 inches and 120 Hz refresh rate. Underneath it is a Snapdragon 680 processor and as far as the battery is concerned, we have 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging. We also have a triple main camera, with 50+8+2 Mp and a 13 Mp front camera. It also has a fingerprint reader on the side button and Dual SIM.

Sony WH-1000XM4B

Reduced by MediaMarkt to 269 euros, we have the Sony WH1000XM4 in the three colors available for this model. They carry a discount of 30 euros about the usual 299 and they are one of the best Bluetooth headphones with noise cancellation that we can buy.

They offer us up to 30 hours of autonomy and very high quality sound thanks to its 40 mm drivers, and its improved noise cancellation, adaptable to the environment thanks to the processor Noise Cancelling HD QN1 dedicated to this task.

Sony WH1000XM4 – Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (Bluetooth, Alexa/Google Assistant, 30h Battery, for Working at Home, Micro Hands-Free), Black, One Size

Logitech MX Keys

An excellent offer that you can find at MediaMarkt if you are looking for one of the best keyboards for your PC or Mac you have it in the Logitech MX Keys, which can be yours for only 65.50 euros. Carry a reduction of 24.40 euros on the previous 89.90 euros.

This full keyboard with number pad has silent membrane keys and is wireless. It has backlighting, divided into 5 zones and it also works on battery, with an autonomy of about 10 days with the backlight activated and is charged via USB-C, it has

Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard, Low Profile, Smooth Accurate Silent Typing, Programmable Keys, Lighting, Bluetooth, USBC Charging, QWERTYSpanish

Logitech G502 Heroç

If we are looking for equipment to complete our gaming setup, we have an excellent mouse for those who prefer wired ones. He Logitech G502 Hero You can join our team for only 37 euros, with a 56% discount, equivalent to about 53 euros less than the official 89.99 and a little cheaper than at PcComponentes and Amazon, where they also have it on sale.

We are talking about a mouse, as we say, with cable, with a right-handed design, it has a 16,000 dpi sensor, RGB lighting in almost 17 million colors, 11 programmable buttons, and up to 20 million keystrokes useful life.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12

Once Amazon’s Prime offers are over, we still have a great opportunity to get a robot vacuum cleaner like the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12. MediaMarkt still has it on offer, for only 189 euros, improving by 10 euros the price also reduced by Xiaomi itself on its website.

With this robot vacuum cleaner you will have a clean house with little effort, thanks to its suction and mop function and their 4.000 Pa of suction power as well as its efficient LDS laser navigation system. It is capable of offering us 130 minutes of cleaning with its 3200 mAh battery and we can control it through the Xiaomi Home app or using our voice, thanks to the WiFi connectivity it has.

More offers

