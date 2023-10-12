Amazon’s Prime deals party, colloquially known as Prime Day, came to an end at 00:00 tonight, thus ending one of the best deals promotions of the entire year. Many of those who did not find or could not take advantage of these offers for themselves already have keeping an eye on Black Fridayalthough perhaps it is not necessary to wait that long.

Although Amazon’s offers have come to an end, at this time we can find offers that even exceed those that the establishment had during this campaign, thanks to the discounts that stores such as PcComponentes, MediaMarkt or Coolmod have established. For that reason, below we leave you a selection of the best discounts on gaming at PcComponentes, Coolmod, MediaMarkt and more.

Didn’t make it to Amazon’s Prime deals party? These are the best discounts on gaming at PcComponentes, Coolmod, MediaMarkt and more

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New horizons

One of the best deals we could find on video games on Prime Day was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, MediaMarkt decided to hit the table, further lowering the most popular title during the pandemic. In it, we will arrive at a desert island where we will have to take care of design even the smallest corner, while we talk to our neighbors, collect art, and much more. At MediaMarkt right now it costs 36.90 euros.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Gigabyte GeForce RTX­­ 4070 Ti GAMING OC

In the case of wanting to renew our Gaming PC, Prime Day has also been full of options. However, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has been a PcComponentes exclusive, and it is a fantastic graphics card. Thanks to its 7680 CUDA cores, the clock speed of 2,640 MHz, the 12 GB of VRAM and the 192-bit memory bus we will be able to run games up to 4K, especially with the help of DLSS 3. In addition, this assembly from Gigabyte is really fantastic. Now for 899.90 euros.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 TI GAMING OC 12GB Targeta gráfica – 12GB DDRX6 21Gbps 192bit, PCI-E 4.0, Core 2565Mhz, RGB, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1a, NVIDIA DLSS 3, GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Silla gaming – Corsair T3 Rush

Taking care of our health is very important, and that is why getting a high-quality gaming chair is something completely necessary in any setup. This Corsair T3 Rush is a fantastic chair, thank you to the high quality FOAM that it incorporates in its backing, to the 4D armrests, or to the additional cushions for the lumbar and cervical area included. In addition, it has a breathable design to make the summer heat much more bearable. At MediaMarkt right now it costs 289.00 euros.

Gaming chair – Corsair T3 Rush, 4D headrest, Tilting back, Up to 120 kg, Pad included, Red

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Gigabyte Aorus 15 9KF-E3ES383SH

If we are looking for a new machine with which to enjoy our games, the Gigabyte Aorus 15 9KF-E3ES383SH is the perfect device, and it is now on sale at Coolmod. This device has an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. In addition, its 15.6-inch screen offers Full HD resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. And if that were not enough, it comes with Windows 11 installed. At Coolmod for a price of 995.95 euros.

Giga-Byte E3ES383SH I5-12500H 4060 8GB 512GB 15,4 W11H

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

HyperX Cloud II

Gaming headphones are an essential part of any gaming setup, and the HyperX Cloud II are a model to take into account, especially at the price we can find them at MediaMarkt. This device It has 53 mm transducers, which will result in spectacular sound, being compatible with Hi-Fi technology, and offering the possibility of enjoying digital 7.1 surround sound. In addition, its microphone is digitally improved, and it has a really comfortable finish thanks to the presence of memory foam, both on the pads and on the headband. Now they cost 56.99 euros.

HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/Mac, Red

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Image | Amr Taha™ on Unsplash, Nintendo, Gigabyte, Corsair, HyperX

In VidaExtra Selection | You won’t need an iPhone 15 to play on your mobile: the Razer Kishi turns your Android phone into a console at half the price

In VidaExtra | The six best new generation Intel and AMD processors for gaming. Which one to buy? Tips and recommendations