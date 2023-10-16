The fruit is usually consumed by many as dessert, as an ingredient in other dishes or in juices, at any time of the day. Although fruit juice is the favorite of many people, it would not be the most appropriate for our health.

Why is it not advisable to drink fruit juice?

According to nutritionist Nathaly Aguilar, in statements for La República, consuming fruit juice —and not whole or chopped fruit—does not allow the fiber in these foods to be used to the fullest. Likewise, smoothies alter the speed at which fruits release their natural sugar.

“When we consume chopped fruit, we can take better advantage of the fiber in the food and the speed with which they release their natural sugar (fructose) into the blood is not as fast compared to when it is consumed as juice,” says the specialist.

Likewise, Aguilar reveals that it would be a great detriment to people with a specific health condition: “It would be a disadvantage, especially for diabetic people who require specific glucose control.”

Likewise, there are some fruits that have a greater release of fructose or natural sugar. For example: orange juice, watermelon juice, grape juice, among others. In this way, according to Nathaly Aguilar, “to take advantage of nutrients, the priority would be to eat the whole fruit; the second option, chopped; and, finally, as juice, at any time of the day.”