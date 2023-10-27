Hurricane “Otis” made landfall last Wednesday in Acapulco, Guerrero, with winds of 265 km/h, with category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It is until now, the most powerful hurricane of the 2023 cyclone season.

A few hours after the catastrophe, a young user of the social network TikTok went viral, because days before he had published a video in which He allegedly predicted the strong hurricane in Guerrero, despite the fact that the authorities and the National Meteorological Service (SMN) had already warned and made this phenomenon known, although the ravages of the impact were not expected.

“Something strong is coming for Mexico, I don’t know in what state, but it is Mexico, many affected. There will literally be humanitarian aid,” said the tiktoter in the clip.

Although he did not mention exactly that it would be a hurricane, Internet users were surprised with his predictions, as they immediately related it to what happened in the state of Guerrero.

So far, Mexican authorities have reported a toll of 27 people dead and four missing.

FG

