Without a doubt, 2023 was an excellent year for video game adaptations to film and television. Now it’s the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie’s turn to try to captivate fans of the source material and a new audience. Did it meet expectations? Each person will have their opinion on this, but this is what the creator of the games thinks: Scott Cawthon.

In addition to supervising the project, the creative responsible for the original installments of the franchise served as producer and screenwriter in the adaptation directed by Emma Tammi. So, he was very involved in the making of this project and provided a lot of feedback.

This is what Scott Cawthon thinks about the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Jason Blum, founder and director of Blumhouse Productionsspoke about the challenges they had to go through to bring this feature film to fruition, which has been in the oven since 2015.

At one point, the producer acknowledges the importance of collaborating with the games’ creator and says that the independent developer He is very satisfied with the final result.

The creator of the FNAF video games is very happy with the adaptation

“Scott is very happy with the movie. He was intimately involved in every stage of the film. There were no surprises when he saw it, and I think he’s very happy with the movie. He is very proud of her. And I think it’s a real tribute to Emma, ​​who was really able to turn the game into a fantastic movie that Scott gave his seal of approval to, which was a very complicated job,” he commented. Jason Blum.

These statements will surprise few people. We say this because Scott Cawthon expressed his enthusiasm for the project on several occasions. In mid-2023, he announced that he saw the first cut of the tape and said it was incredible. On the other hand, director Emma Tammi assured that the creative enjoyed the film.

Why did Blumhouse Productions make the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason Blum explains that making this feature film required a lot of persistence and overcoming a multitude of challenges. Despite these difficulties, he kept his finger on the line because he likes challenges.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s is a very Blumhouse game. I mean, the theme and the story and the mythology definitely share a lot of DNA with a lot of the movies and TV shows that we’ve done. So, creatively, it was a perfect fit (…) So I thought it would be fun to try it. It took longer than he thought, but we got it done,” noted Jason Blum.

The film’s animatronics look like they do in the Five Nights at Freddy’s games

But tell us, are you excited about this live-action adaptation? Let us read you in the comments.

You’ll find more information about Five Nights at Freddy’s on this page.

