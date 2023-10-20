The creator of Black Mirror defends the direction of the series after its arrival on Netflix.

When a cult series moves from one network to another, criticism and concerns from fans are often inevitable. Such is the case of Black Mirror, the successful British anthology series that made the jump from Channel 4 to Netflix. Series creator Charlie Brooker takes on the criticism and offers his perspective on how the show has evolved on the streaming platform.

These are his words.

“One of the criticisms we sometimes get is: I prefer the show when it was British and everyone on it was miserable and everything smelled a bit like shit and all the stories were horrible.” Said Charlie Brooker at an event in Sydney (Australia). “And then it went to Netflix and suddenly everything is sunny and happy and everyone has wonderful teeth, and it’s full of Hollywood stars and it’s lost that edge.”

“Everyone expected me to be like the Unabomber when I came to the United States. I knew we’re going to a global platform now, so we have to make these stories a little more international. And I wanted to mix them up a little, so as not to continue doing gloomy marathons.”

For him, the strongest episode is from Netflix, as he said: “The Loch Henry episode from season six is ​​fucking unpleasant, more unpleasant than anything we’ve ever done.”

Loch Henry de Black Mirror

“Arguably the happiest episode I’ve ever written was San Junípero and I did it on my own. It’s probably one of the most significant ones we’ve done… It was the first positive one I did because, up to that point, every Black Mirror was about someone in a trap and they don’t get out. And in San Junipero there were two people in a trap and that’s okay. It seemed like that resonated with a lot of people.”

