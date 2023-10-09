One of the most notable questions about Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel concerns whether the radical Palestinian group received outside aid. The hypothesis circulating most these days is that Hamas was helped by Iran, a historic ally of its that would have the means and motivation to contribute to military action against Israel. Any involvement of Iran in the war between Hamas and Israel could cause major consequences, with an enormous extension of the conflict. But at the moment, even if Iran has praised the Hamas attack, there are still doubts about the possibility that it really had a leading operational role in its organization, and we must proceed with a little caution.

Saturday’s attack was carried out by land, with the incursion of hundreds of militiamen into the territories of southern Israel, by sea and even by air: some Hamas militiamen flew into Israel with motorized paragliders. A coordinated and massive operation of this type requires months of preparation and training, significant logistical coordination and a large quantity of weapons and equipment. According to various experts, this type of attack would be difficult for Hamas to organize with its own forces, and for this reason many argue that the group may have received help from outside, especially from Iran.

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Sunday describing how, in recent months, the leaders of Hamas and other armed groups operating in the Gaza Strip, such as Islamic Jihad, have met several times with officials of the Revolutionary Guards, the most powerful military group in Iran and the most loyal to the Supreme Leader, the country’s highest political and religious authority.

These meetings would have taken place in Beirut, Lebanon, and on the Iranian side would have involved members of the Quds Forces, i.e. the component of the Revolutionary Guards responsible for operations abroad. The meetings would have begun to intensify in frequency starting from August, when Palestinians and Iranians would have begun to see each other at least once every two weeks, always in Lebanon. The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also participated in a couple of these meetings. The last of these meetings in Lebanon, the Wall Street Journal writes, took place on Monday, six days before the attack began, and was the moment in which the Iranian authorities «gave (Hamas) the green light for the assault.”

This reconstruction by the Wall Street Journal, which is based on anonymous statements from both Iranian and Palestinian sources, must be taken with some caution. First of all because the fact that there have been meetings between members of the Revolutionary Guards and radical Palestinian groups is not big news: as the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said again to the Wall Street Journal «we know that there have been meetings in Syria and Lebanon with other leaders of the terrorist armies surrounding Israel” (such as the Lebanese Hezbollah). Secondly, more information will be needed to understand whether, in addition to a generic support and coordination role, Iran had an operational role in the attack, for example in the supply of weapons.

For now, both Hamas and Iran have been rather vague: a Hamas spokesperson said that the group has received “support” from Iran and others, without specifying further, while the Iranian authorities, while praising and celebrating the Hamas attack, they said they had no direct role. A spokesman for the Iranian delegation to the UN said: “We are not involved in the Palestinian response, which was carried out exclusively by Palestine.”

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, also said: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, although obviously there is a long relationship (with Hamas).”

However, there are various reasons why Iran could be involved at least in the organization of the attack: first of all because it is the main supporter of Hamas and the other Palestinian armed groups, to which it has transferred the means, weapons and technologies necessary to build rockets and explosives. Furthermore, for some time Iran has been concentrating its forces on creating a large coalition of armed groups directed against Israel: these include the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Iran is also supporting Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the internal struggle between Palestinian factions: in the West Bank, which is formally governed by Fatah, the party that dominates the Palestinian National Authority and which is relatively more moderate (at least it recognizes the state of Israel), Hamas and Islamic Jihad are acquiring more and more influence and military power. The same is happening in the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, which in theory are controlled by Fatah but where Hamas is increasingly stronger.

Finally, the idea of ​​bringing the war to Israel has long been supported by Iranian politicians and military officers. It was an idea expressed in a rather open manner, so much so that last year on the official website of the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, the head of the Revolutionary Guards, he published an article in which he wrote: «The Palestinians are ready for a land war . Israel’s greatest weakness is a land war. Fighting with missile launches is not the main objective of the struggle (…). A ground force must be sent to liberate the territory step by step.”

If Iran’s direct involvement in the attack against Israel is proven, the consequences could be serious and difficult to predict. A direct war between Israel and Iran is impossible at the moment, but the involvement of other armed groups cannot be ruled out, starting with Hezbollah, which is loyal to Iran and operates in both Lebanon and Syria.