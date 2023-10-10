John Cena faces criticism and responds to those who accuse him of abandoning wrestling for Hollywood, something he had previously criticized in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

A few years ago, you could have heard the roar of John Cena in a WWE ring, giving free rein to his famous rebellious attitude. Today, however, the same man is shining on the big screen. Is this a betrayal of his wrestling roots or simply an evolution of his career?

The evolution of John Cena

Before we get into the details, a little context. Cena’s WWE career was an emotional roller coaster, full of heated rivalries and constant challenges. One of the most memorable was his confrontation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which had its summit at the iconic WrestleMania event.

It is true that tensions between Cena and Johnson increased considerably when the two met face to face in WWE. Comments and promotions became increasingly personal. Cena openly criticized Johnson for abandoning wrestling to move to Hollywoodsomething he has now done himself following the success of films like Bumblebee and The Suicide Squad, and more recently in the Peacemaker series.

During a recent press conference at WWE Fastlane, Cena addressed the topic and offered a humble response. “I completely understand that perspective,” he said. His statement indicated regret and understanding about the complexity of the transition from one world to another. Cena admitted that she “violated the trust” of Johnson by making hasty judgments about his decisions. But now, after a humiliating experience, she recognizes that she was wrong and has apologized to Johnson.

Beyond the ring

Both have smoothed out rough edges and Cena now sees that there is life beyond WWE. Recognize that everyone has their own struggles and lives to live. This change in perspective not only speaks to Cena’s maturity as an individual, but also to a broader vision of entertainment as a platform for multiple opportunities.

The question of whether wrestling is used as a springboard to success in other areas is debatable. We cannot forget stars like Dave Bautista, who has triumphed in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. And who knows, maybe current WWE Universal Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns could be next to make that jump.

From WWE to movies: Other wrestlers who joined the club

Cena He is not the only one who has crossed the border between the ring and the big screen. This phenomenon has been a trend that has gained popularity in the last two decades. If we look back, we find examples like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who has appeared in action films such as The Expendables and The Condemned. His move to film gave him a second professional life, although he never achieved the same magnitude of popularity as in WWE.

Dave Bautista is another notable case. After leaving an indelible legacy in wrestling, this giant became a Hollywood star thanks to his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista has proven to be a versatile actor, playing a variety of roles in films such as Blade Runner 2049 and Dune.

Triple H, although less active in cinema than Cena or Bautista, has also had notable appearances in films such as Blade: Trinity and The Chaperone. These cinematic forays represent more than just cameos; They are opportunities to explore different facets of entertainment and gain a new type of audience.

Edge, also known as Adam Copeland, has entered the world of acting with appearances in television series such as Vikings and films such as Money Plane. Although these roles may not have reached the same level of notoriety as his days in WWE, they certainly add another layer to his professional legacy. He is currently participating in the Percy Jackson series playing Ares.

In summary, WWE’s move to film has become an almost natural step for many wrestlers, opening new doors and presenting completely different challenges. This phenomenon is further proof that wrestling can be a springboard to other forms of success in show business.

Deep learning

Cena concluded by saying that his mistake with that rivalry with Johnson was “a great learning experience.”. It seems that he has reached a point in his life where he values ​​opportunities and understands that criticism is only part of the path to self-discovery.

Whether in wrestling or Hollywood, one thing is certain: John Cena has left an indelible mark. And for his fans, that’s what really matters.