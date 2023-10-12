In recent days there has been great controversy in Israel after some Israeli and international newspapers had written that in the days preceding the Hamas attack, Egypt had warned the Israeli government that the radical group from the Gaza Strip was preparing “something unusual” , a terrible operation.”

The Israeli government denied having received a specific warning from Egypt, but the news was also confirmed by US intelligence on Tuesday. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee which receives direct updates from US intelligence agencies, told reporters that “we know that Egypt had warned Israel three days before that something like this could happen… I don’t want to go into too much detail about confidential matters, but a warning was given. The question is at what level.”

The first to talk about the fact that Egypt had warned Israel that something was happening in the Gaza Strip were the Associated Press and some Israeli newspapers on Monday. The Associated Press spoke to an Egyptian intelligence official who asked to remain anonymous and said the Egyptians had spoken several times to their Israeli counterparts to warn them that “something big” was about to happen. «We warned them that the situation was about to explode, that it would happen very soon and that it would be a big thing. But (the Israelis) underestimated these warnings.”

Also on Monday, the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel confirmed information from the Associated Press and added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself had been warned by Egyptian intelligence, although there is no clear information on when this would have happened. Egypt’s Intelligence Minister, General Abbas Kamel, reportedly personally called Netanyahu to tell him that “something unusual, a terrible operation” was being prepared in Gaza.

Netanyahu rather strongly denied that he had received a warning in person, and more generally that Israel had been warned of an imminent attack. A statement published by the prime minister’s office reads: «No warning message has arrived from Egypt and the prime minister has not spoken to or met with the (Egyptian) intelligence chief since the government took office. He didn’t do it either directly or indirectly.”

But a couple of days later, on Wednesday, US confirmation from Michael McCaul also arrived, strengthening the idea that some kind of Egyptian warning had reached Israel.

However, we need to move with a little caution, because there are still many things we don’t know.

First, it is plausible that Egypt had intelligence information about the Gaza Strip and was willing to share it with Israel. Egypt is one of the few countries in the world to have rather close relations with both Israel and Hamas. It collaborates with Israel in the fields of intelligence and security, so much so that the security agencies of the two countries work together in the management of border crossings with the Gaza Strip. The intelligence agencies of the two countries also have a relationship of relative trust.

At the same time, Egypt maintains relations with Hamas, albeit more circumspectly. Among other things, it allows the radical group to keep its own office open in Cairo, which is however monitored very carefully: Hamas, in addition to being an armed extremist group (considered terrorist by the United States and the European Union, among others), has also a political leadership that very often lives outside the Gaza Strip, and has more or less public offices in various Arab countries such as Egypt, Qatar and Lebanon. Due to this condition, Egypt has long played a mediating role between Israel and Hamas, and in the conflicts of recent years it had often negotiated for the reduction of violence and for the release of various hostages.

However, there are two other elements to consider. First of all, as McCaul said, we need to see “at what level” the possible warning reached. That is, we need to understand whether the Egyptian intelligence really warned the highest levels of the Israeli leadership (such as Netanyahu himself, or the intelligence or army commands) or whether that warning was treated as a more routine: if the intelligence agencies of the two countries collaborate with each other, it is likely that communications will be frequent and numerous, and that even generic warning or alarm communications are not so rare.

The second element to understand is how specific the eventual Egyptian warning was. All the people who spoke to the media about the Egyptian warnings used very general terms: “something big”, “a terrible operation”. Other intelligence officials who spoke anonymously to the Financial Times confirmed that Egypt had only issued “general warnings” to Israel.

It must also be considered that the information that Israeli intelligence was collecting independently seemed to confirm a calm situation: in recent years the Israeli services had become convinced – thanks to an extremely effective Hamas misdirection plan – that Hamas was more involved to govern the Gaza Strip and had lost interest in large and destructive military operations. Egypt’s warnings, in this sense, are only one piece of the larger and more catastrophic failure of Israeli intelligence.