On Friday, November 24 at 9:00 p.m., at the Diana Theater, the singers Carlos Cuevas and Ricardo Caballero will present their show “Let’s toast to her,” an evening where romanticism will be evoked and where good anecdotes will be told.

“The repertoire that we put together is always the most important thing for any show,” says Carlos Cuevas in an interview with THE REPORTER. In fact remember that There are at least three or four thousand boleros created, but they will try to sing the most important or most memorable ones in an evening that will last about two hours., although there will also be room for ballads. In addition, they will remember authors like Armando Manzanero, Álvaro Carrillo, José Alfredo Jiménez and Juan Gabriel, “in addition to the ballads of the OTI, where I was lucky enough to be there and win first place in 1990,” he says.

Meanwhile, Ricardo tells this publishing house what the dynamics of the show will be like. “From the first time we sang together at the show, it occurred to my friend that we would both be on stage all the time to sing all the songs together. If anything, for example, my friend will sing a couple of songs by himself, and I will also sing one or two songs alone. All the time there will be an interaction, we will share the songs, we will do two voices, we will make people sing. I think that’s the best thing when you go to see two artists’ shows, because a different energy and dynamic is generated.”.

For Carlos, sharing the stage with dear friends like Ricardo and other colleagues with whom he has participated is always a rewarding experience: “I have had the opportunity to sing alone all my life, but I have also had the opportunity to do great duets and trios. . First with my brother Coque Muñiz, who has been working for more than 30 years. Then Pancho Céspedes joined us with ‘Let’s make a trio’. And 15 years ago I had the opportunity to meet my friend Ricardo Caballero, and now he has allowed our lives to sing together on stage, filling the Metropólitan Theater and all the theaters in which we have performed. And with the favor of God, we hope that people come with us (to the Diana) and that it is a full house, because we do this with a lot of love, with a lot of work and with a lot of professionalism above all.

Ricardo also highlights that working on stage with Carlos is always very fun, because with his conversations he and everyone are dying of laughter. “2011 was the year where I met my friend in person, because obviously I already knew him from television,” this happened around the time they began recording the program “De noche a noche con Carlos Cuevas,” on Televisa. Guadalajara. “From there we became friends and compadres, he is my son’s godfather, he has always helped me, he took me to Mexico City, where he introduced me to everyone there and I got to sing with him at his shows.”

Finally, Carlos shares that he admires about his friend Ricardo, “the ability that God gave him to be able to sing, to be able to project and to be able to move on stage. Obviously he had a great school, that of his father Raúl Caballero, who was a true showman.” But he also admires his discipline, “because when you are a disciplined man, you are fortunate to succeed, because if you were a sluggish person, a person who does not exercise, who does not vocalize, who arrives late, well, I couldn’t get together with a person like that.”

Meanwhile, Ricardo responds: “Up on stage, Carlos is a master of the bolero and the rhythm of the show. He is a figure who has 45 years of professional career or more, and has led his career in an environment that is so complicated and so difficult”, not for nothing, he says, is he nicknamed “The king of bolero”. “All of us who dedicate ourselves to music would like to have a career like the one he has. And down on stage he is my friend, he is my family, he is a person who is always laughing and who always helps people who ask him for a hand.”

Agenda

Headquarters and schedules

“Let’s drink to her” with Carlos Cuevas and Ricardo Caballero. Friday, November 24, at 9:00 p.m., at the Diana Theater. Tickets from 500 to 1,700 pesos. On sale at Ticketmaster and theater box offices.

