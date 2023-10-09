Diablo IV it is certainly an interesting title, but its popularity is rather fluctuating: upon release the game had a notable impact, but the first season discouraged many players from continuing with the adventure.

Now that the stagione 2 “Season of Blood” is upon us, the developers wanted to say a few words about all the improvements that will be introduced through this great new in-game event.

Let’s now read the statements from the team Blizzardrelease a GamesRadar:

“A lot of things have been received very positively by the fans. A lot of the conversations I’ve had have been about the fact that people are excited about the content of Season 2, but they’re also very excited to come back because we’ve addressed the biggest flaws in Season 1.” “The game just seems to get better and better: Diablo IV hosting the Season of Blood it will definitely be more funbecause it was forged on community feedback.”

Diablo IV is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The second season, called Season of Blood, will be available as a free update starting October 10thi.e. tomorrow.