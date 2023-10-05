Already in July, Blizzard Entertainment had announced that Overwatch 2 swould be coming to Steam and had confirmed that it would be the first of numerous Blizzard titles to make that leap. Now, another of the developer’s biggest games has been given a launch date for Valve’s digital platform. During the latest developer update stream of Diablo IVthe developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced than the action role-playing gameand will arrive on Steam. The title will be launched on the platform on October 17; a Steam page for the game was also published. Blizzard hopes to receive one better welcome for Diablo IV on Steam compared to his previous game. Shortly after its launch on Steam, Overwatch 2 received extremely negative ratings from players, becoming the worst reviewed game of all time on the platform. Below is an overview of the title via the official website:

The eternal battle between the Celestial Paradise and the Burning Hells rages in utter chaos that threatens to consume Sanctuary. With endless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons and legendary loot, this expansive open world promises adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer the darkness or succumb to the darkness.

Characteristics

Explore the Sanctuary

Explore the world of Sanctuary as you battle your way across its vast lands. Join other adventurers, retake besieged cities, face corrupt expeditions, and uncover lost secrets as you fight for the fate of the world.

Diablo IV is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 e PC. Continue to follow us for more information.