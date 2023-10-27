Blizzard Entertainment kicked off the a free weekend trial for Diablo IV on PC. Until 7.00pm on Monday 30 October it is possible to download a trial version of the latest action RPG developed by the Irvine company, but only via Battle.net.

Those interested will have access to all the contents of Diablo IV, however the maximum level that the characters can reach is set at 20. Once the trial is over, Accumulated progress can be carried over into the full game. Finally, for the occasion it is possible to purchase the game taking advantage of a 25% discount.

