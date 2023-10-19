Activision Blizzard games will take a while to reach Xbox Game Pass, so for now it is not possible to enjoy Diablo IV from the service. Despite this, there will soon be a way to play the Blizzard title for free on Xbox.

This will be possible thanks to an attractive promotion that will start today and will be available to all the brand’s players. Best of all, there is no requirement to meet to enjoy the title, so everyone interested can download it for free. Of course, there is a limit that players must take into account.

How to play Diablo IV for free on Xbox?

Xbox has just announced the games it will offer for free this weekend as part of Free Play Days Diablo IV is on the list, but it is a special case, as a subscription to Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate will not be required to enjoy it for free.

The Blizzard title can be downloaded and played at no cost from today until October 22. So those interested will be able to take their first steps in Santuario during this weekend.

There is another important detail to take into account: Xbox will only offer a 10-hour trial of Diablo IV. The period is more than enough to enjoy the start of the game and learn about the news of the new season.

Players will be able to download the game on their console starting today at 1:00 PM Mexico City time. Once you complete the 10-hour trial period on October 22, you will lose access to the title.

Xbox players can play Diablo IV for free for 10 hours

