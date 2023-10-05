In conjunction with the upcoming launch of Season of Blood, Blizzard has made it known that will release Diablo IV on Steam. The Irvine company specifies that this version will support both cross-save and cross-play with other platforms, however to play it will still be necessary to connect to your Battle.net account. The release on Steam is set for October 17th.

As for the Season of Blood, however, it will be possible to team up with the vampire hunter Erys to face a new bloodthirsty threat in Sanctuary. Over the course of your journey, you will master Vampire Powers that provide a wide range of dark and powerful abilities for your character to fight as a vampire. You will obtain these powers with a new resource called Mighty Blood and the respective necessary Covenant Armor.

The Diablo IV’s Season of Blood also launches on October 17 on all platforms.

