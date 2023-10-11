Diablo IVdeveloped and published by Blizzard Entertainment, will update soon with patch 1.2.0 and 1.2.1, in preparation for the Season of Blood, coming very soon. Associate Game Designer Charles Dunn, Lead Balance Designer Adam Jackson, and Adam Fletcher introduced the design philosophy behind changes to class and damage balance, updates to resistances and items, new unique items, and more .

A number of class improvements are also on the way, such as scaling effects for many mechanics across all classes. These include increased damage for the Barbarian’s Blood Rage ability and Druid’s Victimize ability, and an increase in ramp-up speed for the Warlock’s Incinerate ability. These changes were designed to go hand in hand with the aforementioned changes to elemental resistances, to unique items and Damage Buckets, to allow for greater build variety and flexibility.

