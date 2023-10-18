Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IVwhich recently also landed on Steam, welcomes the second dedicated season with many new features. Currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, the new iteration of the franchise has been reviewed by our Ale.

Within the new Season, in this sense, you can access a series of missions that will lead players to challenge powerful enemies and the terrifying Vampire Lord who rules them, Sire Zir. This Season also features a range of general updates, including Nightmare Dungeon updates, faster progression to level 100, mount changes, class balance improvements, and more.

