Blizzard Entertainment announced that the next Diablo IV Developer Update livestream will take place on October 4th at 11am PDT. Season of Blood, the second season of the action RPG, takes center stage.

Associate Community Director Adam Fletcher and members of the development team will also offer more information on the vampire threat that players will have to face. Seasonal power focuses on the exploitation of the enemy’s blood as we learn how it works. Another important focus is upcoming quality of life updates, from more storage space and functionality to dungeon and mount improvements. Interestingly, this is just the first of the developer’s live streams. There will be one on October 10th streaming di Campfire Chat which will delve into class balance changes and the “reworks” for the gaming systems. Even the long-awaited one case for storing gems separately from its inventory space will likely receive a release date. Below is an overview of the title via the official website:

The eternal battle between the Celestial Paradise and the Burning Hells rages in utter chaos that threatens to consume Sanctuary. With endless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons and legendary loot, this expansive open world promises adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer the darkness or succumb to the darkness.

Characteristics

Explore the Sanctuary

Explore the world of Sanctuary as you battle your way across its vast lands. Join other adventurers, retake besieged cities, face corrupt expeditions, and uncover lost secrets as you fight for the fate of the world.

Diablo IV is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 e PC.