Diablo IV is confirmed for Steam on October 17, at the same time as the vampiric Season 2, Season of Blood, begins, with quality of life improvements.

Blizzard has confirmed the launch of Diablo IV on Steam. The hit PC game came out on 5th June in Battle.net, Blizzard’s own launcher, which also includes Overwatch. The Valve platform will arrive on October 17, 2023.

The update will be released that same day 1.2.0the one from season 2, Season of Blood, with new vampire powers, which Blizzard has revealed in this blog post announced in a live presentation. It will come out at the same time on PlayStation and Xbox, of course.

Some new features include five new postgame bosses, more activities, and most importantly for many players, “significantly” increase the experience you gain to reduce the time it takes to reach level 100.

The update is not just content, it also has many quality of life improvements, suggested by the player community, which they have described in this other link.

Blizzard surrenders to Steam and both Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are on the Valve platform

Last summer, Blizzard announced that its games would be released on Steam, the platform with the most users on Steam, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10.

Diablo IV coming to Steam represents another concession to Valve’s platform and recognizing the impossibility of competing with them, although Mike Ybarra said that Battle.net would remain a priority in the future.

“Players will have another platform on which they can play their games using the capabilities of Steam, and developers will benefit from the effects of having the talented team at Blizzard helping us develop our supported features and functions for Overwatch 2,” he said. so Gabe Newell.

As in Overwatch 2, players will have to connect to the game via Battle.net account (just like on any other platform).

Remember, on October 17 you will be able to play Diablo IV on Steam, at the same time that season 2, Season of the Blood, is released, which in addition to the new content, will increase experience gain to avoid grinding.