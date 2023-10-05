Blizzard is preparing a host of improvements to the Diablo 4 gameplay experience for when Season 2 lands. The company has detailed some of them ahead of its release.

season 2 Diablo 4 is about to drop and to improve the game after a first season that has disappointed more than one, Blizzard Not only are you going to add content for the sake of it, but also will incorporate notable improvements.

The goal is to heal some of the systems that have caused many players to leave Sanctuary. Diablo 4 It aims to improve aspects such as level scaling, farming or access to new content. We tell you everything that has been revealed:

All the improvements of Diablo 4 in its season 2

In a recent broadcast, Blizzard has indicated that the possibility will be added for those players who have not completed the campaign you can skip it after the prologue in order to access the content of season 2 shortly after starting the game.

We remember that this is currently impossible, since you need to complete the main story if you want to access the special missions of season 1. This was one of the changes most requested by many.

Although not the only one. Now, Renown rewards each player earns will carry over from season to season., as well as from one character to another. Therefore, you will be able to keep the number of potions, additional skill points, and other related rewards.

It will also be produced a considerable increase in XP…Basically, players will now be able to reach level 100 approximately 40% faster in Season 2. On the other hand, Nightmare Dungeons now allow you to teleport into them and there will be a higher density of enemies with tougher NPCs .

Blizzard has listened to Hardcore players, as Season 2 will also add a new protection against disconnection-related deaths consuming an Escape Scroll immediately detects any related problem.

And be careful, because Mounts have been improved so that they are now faster and more agile (they will be able to pass through blockages). As you can see, what we have before us is a good round of additional content that, pending seeing how it is implemented, looks good.

In addition, we remind you that Diablo IV has been confirmed for Steam at the same time that Season 2 begins. We remember that this new season starts on October 17, 2023 with update 1.2 and a very vampire theme.