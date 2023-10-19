Season 2 of Diablo 4 has already arrived in the game and with it lots of changes to its classes. Which are the best currently? We review them all according to their power, progression and survivability.

Diablo 4 premieres its season 2. The Season of Blood is now available and Blizzard has made countless changes to the game systems. We have a great set of new features, especially in classes and their balance.

Therefore, you may be wondering what they are. the best classes of season 2 right now in Diablo 4. Well, without further ado, here we leave you a Quick tier list so that the strengths and weaknesses of each one are clear to you quickly and easily.

Diablo 4 season 2: Tier list of classes to climb quickly in the Season of Blood

5. Barbarian

It’s probably the worst class in the game, although in certain aspects it is still good, such as in combat against large waves and its chances of survival. However, this class fails too much at progression and you won’t advance too quickly between levels 1-50.

4. Rogue

The worst thing about the Pícaro right now is that it is too weak in terms of health. You must play this class very well if what you want is to take advantage of some of its strengths right now, such as fighting bosses, something important in this new season that has introduced up to 5 bosses.

3. Sorcerer

Those who prefer magic will be able to enjoy a great level up. The progression with this class is one of the best in season 2, but it is not far behind in aspects such as dungeons. His spells allow him to perform well here, although in boss fights he can struggle a little more.

2. Druid

A good tank. If the Rogue had few options to emerge unscathed from the confrontations, the Druid is the complete opposite. This class is ideal to endure in dungeons and to fight alone to powerful enemies. Of course, it is always better to go with someone.

1. Necromancer

One of the most popular classes in the saga returns in style. ANDThe Necromancer is the best class in Diablo 4 Season 2 by far. It climbs and progresses quickly, performs well alone and has a very high survival capacity. In addition, its improvements have led to a number of builds being suitable for play.

Do you want more news about the game? We recently learned that the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: “that shows interest.” Don’t miss our future guides on this second season.