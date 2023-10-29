Let’s not see our luck among gypsies, every time a skin is released in a video game, which in a certain way is somewhat suggestive and makes our favorite character look sexy, we do not complain and it is even well received. But a new skin pack for the Rogue class in Season 2 of Diablo IV, called Beauty in Sin, has apparently gone even further in terms of suggestiveness, as part of the community claims that it looks coming from a catalog for adults.

Complaints that also add to its cost, since the package has a price of 2,800 Platinum, which is equivalent to approximately $25 dollars and that in addition, they will only be available for a limited time, so they will be exclusive. Beauty in Sin that presents a set of tight clothing, which adapts to both male and female characters, which clearly and as can be seen at first glance, leaves very little to the imagination, because it exposes much of the skin of your character.

You can read: Dungeon’s Anima, the RPG described as the “Chilean Devil”, begins its alpha test on PC

The package, which as I indicated is priced at $25, includes six different contents that cannot be obtained separately and can only be obtained in the package for 2,800 Platinum. This includes: Head Protection, Chest Protection, Gloves, Leg Protection, Boots and Paint: Marks of Corruption. Completely cosmetic items that do not affect the gameplay, so if you acquire them, you will be able to continue using the most powerful items in the game, without sacrificing their performance for the skin.

The community also complains about the price

The price of the package has been the main point of criticism from players, as some consider the cost of the skins to be excessive, especially when compared to the purchase price of the full game, which is $70. Others criticize that, despite being “underwear,” the outfit costs almost $25 and argue that it should be the standard look for most characters. And in a somewhat special, but totally valid comment, a fan of the Blizzard title suggests that women’s underwear is also expensive in real life, making the price appropriate.

Capture via Wowhead

Opinions are divided on whether the cost and design of these skins are worth it, which is too sensual and makes the character walk almost naked while walking through the Sanctuary. Although on the other hand, it is something that we had already seen within the promotion of Diablo IV itself, when they teamed up with Hollywood star Megan Fox, who on that occasion promised to make your deaths in Diablo IV much more pleasant, while the We saw in a spot wearing clothes quite similar to this skin.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord

(FUENTE)