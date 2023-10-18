Diablo 4 has arrived on Steam coinciding with the launch of Season 2. The game seems to have avoided the catastrophe of Overwatch 2, although the reception has been lukewarm in some aspects.

Diablo 4 It arrived in June on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. However, computer users have only been able to play through Battle.Net until now. The game is now available on Steam y Steam Deck.

Blizzard has decided to repeat the same procedure as with Overwatch 2, taking advantage of the fact that the Season of Blood is now available in Diablo 4. Despite the blows that the hero shooter suffered, the company’s ARPG has come out better.

Diablo 4 complies, but does not sweep Steam

Right now, Diablo 4 on Steam is the third best-selling game only behind Counter Strike 2 and PUBG. The game has prevailed over other titles such as EA Sports FC 24 or Baldur’s Gate 3 for example, despite being released several months ago.

Therefore, in terms of sales, Santuario is in a good place, but not so much in terms of reviews. User ratings of Diablo 4 have been mixedmany of them negative and showing a lot of anger.

Although, the truth is that these most negative criticisms do not attack the game as such, but rather Blizzard. Steam users don’t think highly of the company’s latest practices from years ago… During my childhood, Blizzard could do no wrong. As adults, they can’t do it well, one player pointed out.

At the time of writing this article, Diablo 4 has more than 400 reviews on Steam, 234 of which are positive. Have you picked up this title on the Valve platform or did you already have it? Have you returned to Santuario for the premiere of season 2?

The bad practices to which the players refer could have a very recent example and that is that recently, Blizzard once again outraged the Overwatch 2 community, since the long-awaited Diablo 4 skins can only be obtained by paying 40 euros.

Of course, the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: “that shows interest,” they pointed out in an interview in which we were able to talk with them about season 2 and the errors of the first season.