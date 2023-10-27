The first expansion of Diablo 4 has been able to reveal some of its details ahead of time thanks to the information extracted by dataminers. We would already have a protagonist, class and much more.

Diablo 4 It ended its plot in a fairly open way, leaving many possibilities for future expansions. While the seasons will expand content, it will be the DLCs that explore Sanctuary more in narrative terms.

Therefore, although the players are liking season 2, many fans of the franchise Blizzard News related to the first of Diablo 4’s expansions awaits. Well, some details could have been revealed ahead of time.

First news about the Diablo 4 expansion?

YouTuber YbuBaKa (via ResetEra), has shared a report that includes details about what it could be. the first expansion of the game that would have to do with MephistoLord of Hate, a character who has had an important connection with the events of Diablo 4.

Therefore this would be the main villain, but it would not be the only one. This expansion would add a new region to Sanctuaryone that many veteran players of the saga know: Kurast location seen in the always beloved Diablo 2.

Diablo 2 featured an expansion that also focused on one of the great lords, although this time it was Baal. As we always say, it is better to be cautious with this type of information, since there is nothing official.

On the other hand, the work of dataminers ensures that a new class called Spiritborn will be available, as well as a mercenary system that will allow players to hire and level different companions.

When might we get news about Blizzard’s future plans for Diablo 4? Well soon it will take place Blizzcon 2023so it may be at that event when the company provides more information.

Do you want more news about the game? We recently learned that the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: "that shows interest."

