Suara.com – A healthy breakfast is especially important for people with diabetes, and choosing multigrain foods can help regulate blood sugar better. Based on data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2021, Indonesia is one of the countries with the highest number of diabetes sufferers in the world.

Not only that, diabetes is also ranked 3rd as the disease with the highest risk of death in Indonesia. The increase in the number of diabetes sufferers is thought to be caused by the low awareness of Indonesian people regarding healthy lifestyles. And one of the factors that most influences blood sugar levels in the body is diet itself.

Based on the international journal Advance in Nutrition, the composition of breakfast greatly influences blood sugar levels throughout the day. The recommended breakfast menu for people with diabetes is food that is rich in fiber, including wheat, oats, seeds and nuts.

Here are multigrain breakfast ideas that are suitable for diabetics:

Oatmeal with Almond Topping and Fresh Fruit:

Oat porridge is a good source of fiber and has a low glycemic index. Choose oatmeal that does not contain added sugar. Sprinkle the oatmeal with sliced ​​almonds and pieces of fresh fruit such as strawberries or blueberries. Add a little cinnamon for a natural sweet taste.

Whole Wheat Bread with Unsweetened Peanut Butter:

Choose whole wheat bread that is low on the glycemic index. Spread natural peanut butter (no added sugar) on the bread. You can add banana slices or strawberries as an addition.

A breakfast that contains high fiber, complex carbohydrates and a low glycemic index will help people with diabetes maintain stable blood sugar throughout the day, feel full longer and have more energy.

