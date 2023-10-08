Controversy over the missed handshake between Sacchi and Di Monte, the assistant tells his version and exonerates his colleague: “No lack of respect”

It was not a deliberate gesture, but just an instinctive gesture and a small misunderstanding perhaps due to the high concentration before taking to the pitch and refereeing a Serie A match. The controversy that had been created due to the lack of handshake between Luca Sacchi and Francesca Di Monte, referee and linesman for Lecce-Sassuolo, has already been shut down. The assistant in fact told the truth about what happened, confirming that there was no intention on the part of his colleague.

“I’m sorry that a simple gesture of misunderstanding was defined as a case: I read strong words towards a colleague who showed no lack of respect and towards an instinctive gesture which was instead defined as sexist” Di Monte told ANSA. The match assistant then confirmed the version of the referee, who a few days ago had explained: “I have a splendid relationship with her, at the end of the match we laughed together about the episode”.