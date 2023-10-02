The Argentine spoke in a press conference on the eve of the match against Inter tomorrow evening: “Complicated match, a lot of quality will be needed. Lautaro? He’s going through an excellent period, but I haven’t spoken to him.” Coach Schmidt added: “Martinez is a top player. Last year Inter deserved to go to the final”

Filippo Conticello

2 October – MILAN

Oh well, who’ll see you again? The Angel who was supposed to save Juventus and, instead, last year was floundering along with the rest of the Bianconeri amidst too many corporate problems. Today Angel Di Maria has returned to what he himself calls “home” and shows very little desire to talk about his Italian past. Here he returns as a driving force for Benfica, given that he is the number one threat for Inter ahead of tomorrow’s match. After Lisbon’s unexpected defeat against Salzburg, the Argentine threw down the gauntlet to the Nerazzurri in the pre-match conference at the San Siro: “This is a very difficult and complicated match, against a very strong team. The public It will be an advantage for Inter: we will give 100 percent.” Di Maria comes from the winning goal in the Portuguese Clasico against Porto and is in a form almost unheard of last year in Turin: “You can’t always be decisive, it doesn’t always happen, but I’m happy… – he added -. It’s essential to have started well, I can help the team grow and win titles. Tomorrow’s match will be very complicated, a lot of quality will be needed: it’s difficult to say where it will be decided, but we will have to be one hundred percent.”

WORLD ARIA

—

There will then be a Mundial atmosphere on the pitch because his Nerazzurri alter ego is Lautaro Martinez: the Nerazzurri captain is Benfica’s nightmare. Angel himself spoke about this erratic Toro, but he did so without any particular patriotic spirit: “I saw that he is going through a great moment, but I haven’t spoken to him. We will certainly talk tomorrow before the match, even if I don’t really like talking with my compatriots before the match.” In any case, San Siro will be a rematch of last year’s quarter-finals and Fideo sees it as such, an opportunity for sporting “revenge”. And never mind if a few months ago he wasn’t wearing the Eagles’ shirt: “Yes, but Benfica had many chances to get through… – Di Maria recalled again -. However, I believe that Inter are just as strong as last year: they are scoring many goals, she is having a positive moment, she reached the final of the last Champions League and started the season as she ended the last one.” At home, however, the situation is fluid, especially in the offensive phase, with some doubts that Schmidt still has to resolve: “I don’t know who will play and who won’t, the coach knows that – his conclusion – With Joao Mario we played well, he has a different style than Neres but, regardless of who takes the field, we have been and will always be offensive.”

SCHMIDT SPEAKS

—

Last year, coach Roger Schmidt was racing at breakneck speed, convinced that he could be the one to overcome the mythological curse of Bela Guttmann. Nothing to do, his marvelous Benfica not only did not win the Champions League, but collapsed in the quarter-finals against an unexpected and even more spectacular Inter than his team. Now the German coach of the Eagles, one of the most interesting on the continent for his search for beauty on every pitch, has the opportunity for a succulent “revenge” against the Nerazzurri after a few months, even if this second Champions League match is more an “in or out” after the home slip in the debut at Da Luz with Salzburg: “But we are absolutely not talking about revenge, Inter deserved to go to the final last year and we accepted it – admitted the coach -. And I don’t think tomorrow will be decisive for the group, it’s just an opportunity to improve our position. Winning would be nice and even a point would be good, but first of all we have to play well to have our chances.”

BEWARE OF THE BULL

—

Much has changed in both teams after the summer revolution, but the Portuguese coach knows well that the Inter foundations are very solid, they come from afar and have not changed: “I expect a team very similar to last year’s, I think their style depends a lot on the wingers, Dumfries and Dimarco: they make a lot of crosses and get a lot of players in front of the ball. Inter came close to winning the Champions League and play excellent football: it’s a great challenge to play against them. Last year, in a similar situation, we created the conditions to win it and this time too we will try to showcase our football. We are not afraid of Inter, but we respect every opponent, let alone one of such a high level.” And again, thinking about the characteristics of Inzaghi’s team: “I think they have a complete squad, with experienced players and also many weapons on the bench They have shown it in the last few games and I think we will have to be ready for any scenario and we will have to try to influence the game as much as possible with our way of being on the pitch. They lost Lukaku and Dzeko, but they made a great impression with Thuram who adapts well to the team and to Lautaro Martinez”. Here, Toro, the Portuguese nightmare filled with praise from Schmidt himself: “He is a very intelligent player in positioning himself and finding the right moment to strike. He is a top player, everyone Inter’s players look for him repeatedly and he influences the team a lot. And he is certainly one of the best strikers in Europe”, his conclusion

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 7:17 pm)

