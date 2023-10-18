Fideo is ready to experience the last chapter of its history with the Albiceleste: the continental tournament will be the last national team match

The man of the finals is ready to live his last chapter with Argentina. Angel Di Maria has in fact announced his retirement from international football, which will only take place after the 2024 Copa America. The former Juventus player, currently playing for Benfica, announced the decision before Peru-Argentina, a match valid for the World Cup qualifiers won by Messi and his teammates 0-2.

The announcement

“I will leave the Albiceleste after the Copa America: it’s over for me – explained Di Maria -. With Messi I achieved everything. The only thing I missed was playing with him in a club. When I left Paris Saint Germain the ‘I hugged him and told him: ‘I’m grateful to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day’. Being with him for a year, seeing the things he does in training every day for me was the maximum”.

the man of the finals

Argentina will therefore lose its man of the finals. In fact, in recent years the national team coached by Lionel Scaloni has added a Copa America (2021), the Final (2022) and the World Cup (2023) to its portfolio. In all three finals, Fideo found the joy of goals: it was decisive in the 1-0 against Brazil, in the 3-0 against Italy and in the 3-3 (4-2 aet) against France.