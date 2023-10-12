Giovanni Di Lorenzo, defender and captain of Napoli, spoke about Rafael Leao of Milan, on ‘Azzurri LIVE’ on the FIGC social channels

Giovanni Di Lorenzocaptain of the Napoli and right back of the Italian national teamwas interviewed on ‘Azzurri LIVE’, on the social channels of FIGCregarding the next two commitments of theItalia Of Luciano Spalletti. The Azzurriin fact, are expected from the matches against Malta (at home) e England (away), both valid for the qualifiers European Championships 2024.

Di Lorenzo praised Leao on the Azzurri’s social networks

To the question "What is the strongest opponent you have ever faced?", Di Lorenzo answered without any doubt, calling into question the top player of the Milan Of Stefano Pioli, Portuguese Rafael Leao. "I must say that Leao is really strong, difficult to face and to mark", explained the Italian defender.