The Italian captain spoke on the eve of the match against Real, presenting Maradona’s match

Eve day at Castel Volturno, after morning training in view of the match against Real Madrid, captain Di Lorenzo presents the Champions League match together with mister Garcia.

Di Lorenzo in conference

“It’s always nice to play these matches, but we want to play and not concede even if we face a great team. But we are ready and the full stadium will help us and we will do our utmost to put them in difficulty. We are ready, because we have shown that we too are a great team. Vinicius? He is a great champion and despite his young age he has proven to be decisive. We have to be careful of him but the coach is right, they have many strong players. We have to impose our game and try to strike. Osimhen? Nothing has changed for us. It’s always the same attitude and he always gives his best. We saw it in the match, he is a great player and he will give his best tomorrow too. Ostigard and Nathan? It was important not to have conceded a goal and we are happy with this. The two of them are doing very well. When players play consistently they gain confidence and this is happening for both of them.