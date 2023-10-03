Marc Marquez’s third place in the long race of Honda’s home GP in Japan did not prevent rumors about the future of the eight-time world champion from continuing: although upon his arrival in Motegi he said that there would be no news on the matter , Ducati has stirred up the hornet’s nest.

According to what Gigi Dall’Igna reported on Sunday, number 93 has already decided to leave his factory Honda for a satellite Desmosedici, and his destination is obvious, given that the only bike still to be assigned is the one ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio for the Gresini Racing team.

This bike, which will be a GP23 next season, seems to have been waiting for Marc Marquez for several weeks. Di Giannantonio is trying in vain to get his contract extended, while his teammate Alex Marquez already renewed his contract months ago. But most importantly, the replacements being considered to take the Italian’s place, Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon, have both committed to their Moto2 teams, where they will spend another year.

Not only is there no end to speculation about the future of the Cervera driver, but the hypothetical puzzle that is taking shape would make clear sense. If Marquez were to sign for Gresini, as Dall’Igna himself seems to think, Johann Zarco could end up at Repsol Honda, thus freeing up the place he will occupy by contract in Team LCR. The satellite team would therefore need a second driver to join Takaaki Nakagami, but what if Fabio Di Giannantonio inherited him?

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked after the Japanese Grand Prix about his relationship with team boss Lucio Cecchinello, the young Italian was more frank than ever about his situation. “Frankly, I think I get along with everyone in the paddock,” he replied. “It’s true that if I don’t have a place for next year and Lucio has a place for me, I will take this opportunity with open arms.”

“Especially because I think Honda has some problems this year, but Honda is still Honda. They are one of the biggest companies in the world, if not the biggest, in the motorcycle industry, so I don’t think their situation will continue to be difficult in the future,” he continued.

“At the moment I’m totally focused on racing, as I’ve always said, on being the best rider and on doing the best job possible with Ducati and with my team. And then, nothing is decided yet. Certainly for my personal development would be nice to continue with my team and my bike for another year, but if there is no place here I will obviously have to look for another one, so we will take everything into consideration.”

For several weeks it has been said that Di Giannantonio is in negotiations with Moto2 teams. Without ruling out this option, he assured that MotoGP remains his priority. “At the moment our main objective is to stay in MotoGP. When there are no more handlebars available, obviously we can evaluate something else,” he said.

