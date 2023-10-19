Fabio Di Giannantonio was the surprise of the Indonesian Grand Prix, taking an excellent fourth place in Sunday’s race which gave him a boost of confidence and led him to reiterate a concept: he deserves the MotoGP. Even in Australia, where we are racing this weekend, the Roman driver aims to continue on this positive line to prove that he can remain on the grid of the premier class also in 2024.

It is now known history that Diggia will have to give up his place in the Gresini team to Marc Marquez, who joins the Faenza team in 2024. Therefore, while the Roman focuses on the track, his staff is busy finding accommodation for next year. It’s a team effort, in which Fabio is playing his part by stringing together a series of good results which represent proof that he deserves to stay.

“Mandalika was a fantastic weekend for us,” begins Di Giannantonio in the usual Thursday press conference at Phillip Island. “I think we did a formidable job throughout the weekend, but also in the previous ones to prepare and improve our performance race after race.”

With strong shoulders, Diggia is ready to replicate the results in Australia: “Phillip Island is certainly one of the most fascinating tracks in the world, I find it truly wonderful and extreme so I can’t wait to get on the bike and ride. Last year I wasn’t very fast, but I had fun. With the steps forward we have made this year I think we can be faster and, why not, maybe even be competitive like in the last few races.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Staying focused and demonstrating that you deserve a place in MotoGP is not easy, but the Gresini team rider is keeping his focus high and, especially now, is pushing to ensure that one of the few remaining saddles can be his: “I have an incredible staff at home, near me, my friends, my family. Really, we try to stay in our ‘zone’ and never lose focus, always stay on track.”

“Trying to always be fast and competitive is obviously not easy in these conditions. But my only goal is to prove that I am fast. At the moment the only offer I have is the one from the bar back here on the circuit. Jokes aside, we are working to stay and my staff is doing a great job,” she claims with a hint of irony.

He then becomes serious again and explains with great conviction that he deserves a future in the premier class: “I think I am a MotoGP rider, I have proven it to myself and to others. I’m fast enough to stay on this grid, I think there are opportunities, my team is doing a great job at home too, now let’s see how the situation will evolve in the next races. My goal is to stay, if there is a free seat in Honda, why not. There are several possibilities, when everything is clearer, we will understand what the solution will be to improve and consolidate my future.”

“My manager had to make plans. A, B, C and D. I focus on MotoGP and the goal is to stay. If there is any certainty that we will not be able to remain in MotoGP, we will consider other options. For now I remain focused on MotoGP,” he concludes.

Read also: