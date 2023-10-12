The news of the day is undoubtedly the official arrival of Marc Marquez in Gresini. The arrival of the eight-time world champion in the Ducati satellite structure inevitably leaves Fabio Di Giannantonio out of the picture, who will not be in the team next year and is currently looking for a saddle.

“We’ll see, at the moment I don’t know what I’ll do yet,” Di Giannantonio began on the Thursday of the Indonesian Grand Prix. “Certainly at the moment my staff is working on my future and we are understanding what the best option is for next year. There are some options in MotoGP, so for now the goal is to stay in the premier class.”

The Roman arrives in Mandalika with uncertainties about his future, but with the desire to do well with Gresini in these last six races in order to earn a place in MotoGP. To tell the truth, the saddles are now almost all armored and a very hot one remains vacant. Yes, it is Marc Marquez’s Honda.

“It seems like Honda has a place, it’s one of the most historic and iconic teams in MotoGP, it would be an incredible option for me. Even though the bike isn’t 100% now, they’re struggling a bit, but I think it’s a huge manufacturer. They have all the expertise and tools to make progress. They will come back stronger, so why not think you can be part of this project, I would be proud of it,” says Diggia, who allows himself to dream and aim for big goals.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio dreams big, because he believes he has the potential to stay in the premier class, where he feels he has a lot to say: “Honestly, today in MotoGP you have to prove your worth every time you go on the track. So this is definitely not the time for me to show my worth. I’m already proving that I’m doing a good job, I’m making a lot of progress. Maybe this is new to you, but I’ve been aware of this situation for a long time, so it doesn’t put any more pressure on me. But I like the pressure, where there is more pressure there is more Diggia, so it’s good!”.

Of course, digesting the non-confirmation is tough, but the rider from Rome swallows the bitter pill and looks at the positive side. This puts pressure on him and loads him up. He has been aware of this situation for some time, he understands the position of the journalists, who have always launched the total market, and he knows he can still make a contribution to Gresini in these last races of 2023.

“Let’s say that in my opinion, on the part of you journalists it is normal to try to put more irons on the fire,” he explains. “So you put a lot of names on my bike. I can only say that it could have been managed a little better internally, but it’s nothing personal. It has never been such a big problem, I have always entered the garage with the belief that I can give 100% and this has not changed and will not change in the future. I’m a professional and my job is also to keep up with the pressure we have. The good thing is that I don’t suffer from pressure that much, on the contrary. I like him, so I think he’s doing a good job.”

The rider from Cervera decided to terminate the contract with Honda before the deadline and his choice shakes the market, however leaving many perplexed about the methods of managing contracts: “In general, in this world, outside the track there can be many changes and many evolutionary steps in view of the various markets. We’re not like football, we make do with what we have. Let’s say that in the end, in my case it was never a big problem. Obviously I’m not overjoyed that I still won’t have a saddle for next year, but that’s always been the case. It would be more appropriate for there to be more time in general, in other sports the contracts are longer and we work on how to manage the athlete. But that’s bar talk, I’m thinking about doing my best.”

But now it’s time to look to the weekend, where he believes he can do well and continue on the Motegi line, where he had finished with satisfaction: “Last year in Mandalika I started 11th, I was in Q2 in the second race. It is a track with few straights, so it could be a new opportunity for Japan to do well and improve further. The unknown will be the new asphalt, they have redone it all. We’ll see how the bike behaves, but we’ll be ready. It will be a tough race here too, for sure.”

