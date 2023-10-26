Buriram welcomes MotoGP for the last race of the hat-trick, before the final rush of 2023. With four races to go, Fabio Di Giannantonio still doesn’t have a certain future but he shows up in Thailand on the strength of the results obtained in these last races and the podium conquered at Phillip Island. The Gresini standard bearer will leave the team at the end of this year and there are many rumors about his future, as well as speculation about the timing of the results arriving now.

There wasn’t time to settle too much on the results, however, because immediately after third place in Australia, it was time to focus again for the Thai Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend: “It was a post-race cool, we celebrated with the team, we had fun. Obviously it’s not like having a real party because we’re far away, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. We achieved something super, but it was also important to get back focused immediately because we need to get back on track.”

On the usual Thursday before the start of the activity on the track, the Roman explains the reasons why the results have started arriving right now and the entire journey made during these almost two years: “I arrive here with my feet on the ground. We certainly did a great job in the last two races, in Indonesia and at Phillip Island we went very fast. But we have to stay focused because here we are starting from scratch. This is the fruit of the work done this year.”

“In 2022, my team and I were rookies, we learned and collected little, if not zero,” continues Diggia. “This year, with the arrival of Frankie, a lot of things have changed and we haven’t brought anything with us from last year. It’s been a zero year for me, we’ve been working since this winter, but MotoGP is a tough category, this year we’ve made great growth. There is no random exploit and these are not results that arrive because I have a free head, on the contrary. I have never been so worried in my life.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

This does not take away the gratitude towards Ducati, to which Di Giannantonio has always recognized great merits: “Ducati has always helped me, obviously when you take a step in terms of internal staff, even the help is seen in a different way and helps you more. In any case, Ducati has never stopped believing in the project. You can also see it when I was at parc fermé. They were all very happy and congratulated, this is a very nice thing.”

At the end of the Valencia race, Di Giannantonio will get off his GP22 to prepare for the future, which is still uncertain today. However, the Honda hypothesis is gaining more and more space. Making this thought even more real is the arrival in Thailand of his manager Diego Tavano: “This story of Diego arriving in Thailand is extremely famous, in reality he has already done ten races this year! He is simply doing his job of coming to help me in my future too. I stay focused on what I have to do, which is why I have a figure like my manager. In the next two weeks we may know something more about my future. I would have liked to know three months ago, but we are working and I think that in two weeks we will know something good.”

There is not much left, therefore, to shed light on 2024 for the Roman, who is also looking forward to what the future holds for him. In the meantime he continues to work to demonstrate that he deserves the MotoGP and thinks he can be the right person for Honda: “I am a worker, I always have been and I have demonstrated it throughout my career. I think having a rider who puts his head down and works hard to achieve a result is an added value for anyone. Obviously the results are important, but you also need to be realistic about the situation you are starting from, as I did this year. Like I did this year. A driver like this could be useful to many teams.”

