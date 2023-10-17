Interviewed by the Press, Paolo di Canio, Sky commentator, commented on Bonaventura’s call-up to the national team

Interviewed by La Stampa, Paolo di Canio, former Serie A footballer and now Sky commentator, responded to the question of whether England was stronger than Italy: “Yes, and I’m not saying it: the names of the players say it and their clubs. If Bonaventura, deservedly, regains the national team at 34, it means that the level is not very high: in recent years, after all, he has played in the Conference. But nothing is taken for granted: I trust Spalletti’s abilities who also achieved a historic goal in Naples, optimizing individual qualities. Not to mention that for many Italians Italy multiplies the stimuli because it is worth an international dimension never had in the clubs, and that England, although very strong, gives something in defence”. Then adding, speaking of the few young people called up by the coach: “The priority now is to reach the European Championship. And, I insist, if Bonaventura plays so well, he must be in the group regardless of his age. Then they will have space: in Italy there are no great champions but there are talents.”