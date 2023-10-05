It seems that an interesting new message has been shared that could interest Nintendo fans. Although we don’t know if this game from the producer of Devil May Cry would come to Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is an interesting project. In the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, new information has been revealed about the current video game project of Hiroyuki Kobayashi. Their new game will be a 3D action RPG for single-player home consoles.

The game it won’t be so difficult like his previous works and will have jobs and a battle system that allows you to exploit the enemy’s weaknesses to easily defeat them. The main structure of the game world is already defined. A trial version is expected to be ready by spring of next year, and an official announcement will be made after that.

The project will be completed in two to three years. Kobayashi, known for his work on the series Devil May Cry y Sengoku Basaranow works for NetEase in the GPTRACK50 studio.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.