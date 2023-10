Deventer spends a lot of money to support the various major events in the city. Events dEVENTer, which organizes Deventer at Stelten, Boekenmarkt and the Dickens Festijn, will receive a helping hand of more than 370,000 euros to compensate for shortfalls in the 2022 and 2023 budgets. “In this way, the continued existence of the free events is not jeopardized.”