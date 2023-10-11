The Corridor Crew YouTube channel, which is dedicated to testing special effects and exploring the use of artificial intelligence, has generated controversy among many video game developers. Annoyance responses that have been generated after publishing a new video where they use this tool to recreate characters from some titles, which apparently has bothered because in theory, this AI could improve their work.

The video begins with the phrase: “Video games are known for having crude representations of human characters. When you play, you must simply learn to ignore or accept it if you want to enjoy the game”, and then show one of his experiments, trying to create photorealistic versions of video game characters with Picsi AI, a tool that transforms faces into more realistic images.

An Artificial Intelligence that truly surprises, delivering some results that we leave you below, which are compared with the original images, where, for example, Cloud’s face stands out in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

However, as we anticipated, many developers of some of the games that appear in the videos have responded, demonstrating their annoyance at the experiment, saying: “Disgusting miserable creatures calling this an improvement. Corridor Digital is made up of professional artists, they know what looks good, this is nothing more than a scam and they are undoubtedly paid a lot of money to be accomplices of an AI”, Acerola said.who worked at Bend Studio and Intel.

A sentiment also shared by Mike Bithell, developer of John Wick Hex, who says: “I used to like Corridor’s digital videos because they explained complex things to viewers. This tendency to insult other artists (and often misrepresent the processes they show) is very disappointing. Is something putting pressure on them?”

Complaint that Delaney King, character artist on Dragon Age, takes it further by attacking the YouTube channel, saying: “Corridor Digital decided to shit on the entire games industry full of character artists without understanding the two things we have to deal with: strict rendering limitations and ridiculous deadlines.”

You can watch Corridor Digital’s video below.

