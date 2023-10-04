There are quite a few mods available for Starfield, and we know it takes a lot of work to research and get them ready for the community. Some have even charged for them, but one of these DLSS mods ended up being hacked and made free to use. Other mod creators have been banned from Nexus Mods for changing pronouns in-game, leading to criticism of the platform for this action.

But modding work has a longer history behind it, such as the case of Emmi “Elianora” Junkkari, who began creating mods for different Bethesda games and, thanks to the quality of her creations, ended up working as a developer in the same company. Her story has inspired others to follow the same path, and she has shared advice on how to break into the game development industry.

But what was your path like to get to Bethesda?

Emmi began her career in the IT field, with expertise in information technology and service-oriented departments. However, her starting point into the world of modding was when she downloaded a mod for Skyrim. From there, she began developing mods for his favorite games, accumulating a total of 165 mods on Nexus Mods.

“Elianora was one of the first to join the Creation Club, ready to offer players a refreshed aesthetic for their settlements in Fallout 4,” having begun creating mods for Skyrim and Fallout 4 in 2016. Being part of the Creation Club It gave him the opportunity to work on the same game as part of the development team, allowing him to contribute and improve the community experience.

The person in charge of the “garbage” in Starfield

His specialty in Starfield is inventory items and management mechanics, designing solutions to deal with problems related to the management of objects in the game, so if you have problems with order, and curse for all the “useless” things that you load into your inventory, Junkkari most likely designed it.

Its focus on creating custom interiors from scratch and working with templates presented challenges when adapting to the restrictions of Bethesda, which sought to remain consistent with the style of the game. Despite these limitations, this experience gave him the opportunity to improve his skills, especially in the area of ​​lighting, which was reflected in his later mods, which turned out to be more ambitious and refined.

“Now I am much better at lighting. If you look at my Fallout 4 mods from before and after being a lighting artist for Starfield, they are much more ambitious after I spent time with Starfleet lighting. So you can definitely see an improvement in the way I look at everything,” she said.

Currently, having concluded her work at Bethesda, Emmi is taking a well-deserved break before embarking on new projects. Her achievements in the modding industry and her transition into game development are a testament to how dedication can open doors in the video game industry.

