Many of you will be looking forward to Detective Pikachu 2. If you are interested in the movie and the game that are on the way, here we bring interesting news, focused this time on the video game known as The Return.

After learning a few months ago that the film was in “active development,” we now have news about the video game. We were able to learn details in February 2022, and later the announcement of the sequel as Detective Pikachu: The Return by 49,99€.

On this occasion, we have been able to learn that Nintendo NY, the official Nintendo store in New York, plans a launch event. These are the details:

At the Nintendo NY store in New York, those who purchase a copy of the game on launch day will receive a special gift, although no details have been revealed about what that gift is. Additionally, on October 6, between 10 AM and 12 PM or 5 PM and 7 PM, visitors to Nintendo NY will have the opportunity to meet Detective Pikachu in person and take photos with him.

Find your way to #NintendoNYC as #DetectivePikachuReturns is available for purchase on 10/06/23! Receive a giveaway as your gift with purchase! (While supplies last)#DetectivePikachu will also be making an appearance from 10am -12pm and 5pm -7pm! pic.twitter.com/1v8ZYmuprG — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 3, 2023

Remember that they recently commented on why it took so long to release the game. Don’t forget that The Return will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 6. Below we remind you of its initial trailer:

