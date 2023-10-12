It seems that Detective Pikachu: The Return debuts at the top! Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not regained the first position. One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, this Nintendo Switch title in physique he debuts at the top. Nintendo Switch OLEDfor its part, remains in first position.

We leave you with the lists:

This week’s game sales (total game sales)

(NSW) Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 85,639 (Nuevo)

(NSW) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 30,267 (Nuevo)

(PS5) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 20,407 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 15,748 (898,284)

(PS5) Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 11,740 (Nuevo)

(PS4) Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 8,554 (Nuevo)

(PS4) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 8,029 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,491 (5,508,702)

(NSW) Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,571 (5,151,441)

(NSW) EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 6,004 (22,489)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

Switch OLED Model – 100,019 (5,798,181)

PlayStation 5 – 31,995 (3,901,786)

Switch – 5,137 (19,566,247)

Switch Lite – 5,085 (5,517,733)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,759 (586,897)

PlayStation 4 – 1,020 (7,898,896)

Xbox Series X – 571 (223,801)

Xbox Series S – 424 (289,261)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 21 (1,192,423)

What do you think of these tops from Japan? You can leave it below in the comments.

