We already have Detective Pikachu 2 available. If you are interested in the movie on the way and the game already available, here we bring interesting news, focused this time on the video game known as The Return.

After learning a few months ago that the film was in “active development,” we now have news about the video game. We were able to learn details in February 2022, and later the announcement of the sequel as Detective Pikachu: The Return by 49,99€. We also gave you our analysis and why it took so long to release the game. Don’t forget that The Return is now available.

Now, we have learned that the game includes a meta joke from the movie. Without going into plot details, the game makes an early reference to the film by showing a film adaptation of the events of the first game, hinting that the film may take creative liberties with the story. This reference amuses and suggests that the film and the game may not completely coincide in their narrative.

