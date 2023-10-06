You will already be looking forward to Detective Pikachu 2. If you are interested in the movie and the game that are on the way, here we bring interesting news, focused this time on the video game known as The Return.

Detective Pikachu regresa

After learning a few months ago that the film was in “active development,” we now have news about the video game. We were able to learn details in February 2022, and later the announcement of the sequel as Detective Pikachu: The Return by 49,99€.

On this occasion, we bring you the launch trailer:

Sheds light on a tangled mystery in #DetectivePikachuElRegresonow available for #NintendoSwitch! Let the investigations begin: https://t.co/mTEnZ6FGHX pic.twitter.com/TfwRT1Sze5 — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) October 6, 2023

We also already published our analysis, you can read it! Remember that they recently commented on why it took so long to release the game. Don’t forget that The Return is now available. Below we remind you of its initial trailer:

