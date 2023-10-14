Detective Pikachu is trending again with the latest video game, and with it returns speculation of a continuation of the movie and countless more rumors about this franchise.

In 2019, Detective Pikachu was released in theaters and it was a milestone, first of all, because finally a video game movie truly triumphed on the big screen. and second because it made our beloved Pikachu even better known.

But not everything is positive, today its director still feels some resentments and regrets. In a recent interview on The Direct, Rob Letterman revealed some technical issues in the production that made recording the film really complicated. Among them, the large number of Pokémon that made their appearance, this caused everything to be greatly delayed.

He says he still remembers how it felt to have to render so many Pokémon, his only thought was to wish there wasn’t even one more. Although he also affirms positive things, his pleasant experience in Tokyo among other issues.

He also talks about the fact that he was destined to direct the sequel to the film, but after the pandemic he doesn’t know anything about this issue at present..

