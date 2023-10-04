For over 20 years, the Pokémon franchise has shown us Pikachu as a lovable and lively little monster: his friendliness made him the favorite of adults and children and it was difficult to imagine him outside of his original context. Then, in the midst of the important transition of the main series from Nintendo 3DS to Switch, the unexpected Detective Pikachu represented a real breath of fresh air and served as a precursor, as well as a narrative basis, for the feature film of the same name that would be released in theaters a few years later, offering players a curious and linear graphic adventure that partially distorted the assumptions of the series. The project dates back to 2013 when, thanks to the revelation of a facial recognition app, it was announced that Pikachu would have a video game completely dedicated to him, also of an investigative nature. What for many was a simple technological curiosity finally became Detective Pikachu, a game in which Pikachu truly played a leading role and in which he found himself expressing himself with a humanity that had been unknown until then. Creatures Inc., known mainly for having developed the Pokémon trading card game, relied on the creativity of Naoki Miyashita and the production of Hiroyuki Jinnai to create their most ambitious software project and today, under the guidance of Yasunori Yanagisawa, attempts to expand what was considered at the time a fun, if not very thorough, variation on the theme. The title, in essence, was an investigative story reminiscent of traditional point and click, focused on conversation, searching for objects and solving puzzles, and this sequel begins two years after the conclusion of its predecessor, attempting to broaden its scope and mechanics.

First of all, I think it is right to say a few words on the way in which the development team managed to bend the rules of the other two owners of the brand, namely Nintendo and Game Freak. The structure of Detective Pikachu is quite simple, however the style with which it portrays a world in which humans and Pokémon naturally coexist is even better than that integrated into the main chapters. It is a very fascinating and varied representation, starting from the brief introductions which diligently and concisely present the different little monsters that we will meet during the story, from a Ludicolo who works as a waiter to a Raboot who practices sporting activities with the local children, and so on. Furthermore, having at our side a Pikachu capable of communicating with its peers, we will continually discover interesting observations on how each monster sees and interacts with the setting it is part of, and when I say each monster I mean all those with whom we can interact, which often provides new and hilarious points of view. Even if there are Pokémon that have a more important role than others, Detective Pikachu manages to give us a very organic and cohesive taste of its world, an aspect that turns out to be the most conspicuous strength of the entire work since the latter is profoundly rooted in its narrative, and every little detail is able to add something to the overall experience. If you are a long-time Pokémon fan, you will find yourself with a smile on your face as you contemplate the relationships that bind Pokémon and humans, a bit like the sense of wonder that surprised us when we admired the former immersed in their natural habitats in Pokémon Snap.

For the rest, the gaming component is not exactly innovative, especially if we come from the DS and 3DS generation which was characterized by countless investigative productions. The adventure is divided into a certain number of chapters, the duration of which generally never exceeds 2 hours, during which we will always follow the same formula: we are presented with a situation, we start looking for clues by exploring the scenario and talking to people and Pokémon present, we enter a new phase in which we have to connect the dots of the investigation through the memos noted in the notebook and, once the mystery is revealed and a sequence is completed thanks to which we will put all the pieces in line, something else happens and everything repeats again. Compared to the past, this time we are able to exploit the specific powers of certain creatures which, thanks to the mediation of Pikachu, will allow us to overcome obstacles or find clues that we would never have been able to grasp with the sole strength of Tim, already the protagonist of the predecessor , who returns to investigate his father’s mysterious disappearance after building a reputation as a detective in Ryme City.

The chemistry between Tim and Pikachu is another positive aspect of the game, and the sparks that fly between the naive but shrewd personality of the former and the awkward demeanor of a gruff, seasoned investigator of the latter, also masterfully underlined by the interpretation of his voice actors (Koichi Yamadera in the Japanese version, Will Arnett in the English version), constitute the best part of the dialogues. The interrogations work according to a dual procedure: Pikachu takes care of asking questions to the Pokémon and Tim to the humans. As for the puzzles, we will never have to rack our brains too much because the various scenarios are made up of very few screens and the paths to follow are obvious, but at least we will have the opportunity to try our hand at a handful of secondary tasks, the outcome of which is mentioned as we progress the story, the aforementioned interaction with the special abilities of some Pokémon and the occasional quick time event that will test our reflexes, forcing us to press the A button at the right time. I told you about it, didn’t I? Nothing transcendental.

Of all the developers who have tried their hand at Pokémon, Creatures is the one most linked to the famous animated series. Part of his staff has had direct contact with the people who have written the adventures of Ash and Pikachu for years and somehow managed to gain some experience in composing stories related to this universe. The consequence of this expertise is a pleasant if extremely basic underlying plot, with a target oriented towards a very young audience which, in theory, as the only adventure of this type should have only played its predecessor, given that the main thread is obvious from the very first lines to a slightly more astute eye. In any case, the pace of the events is well constructed and proceeds with an appreciable crescendo all the way to the end, where obviously we will find more questions than answers but, regardless of the linear plot halfway between a visual novel and an adventure without crossroads narratives signed by Telltale Games, the relationship between Tim and Pikachu is the real premise that drives the events and gives rise to the nicest and most memorable moments, even when the tension becomes palpable. The overall difficulty, in short, is anything but high, and even when we are busy looking for clues we are led by the hand by the conversations that highlight the most important passages and by the alternatives proposed for the resolution of the cases, which often present the right choice accompanied from others so out of place that anyone would be able to exclude, even without having witnessed the rest of the story. There are no penalties if we fail to solve puzzles, deductions or short events, which makes the game accessible but without any hint of challenge. It’s true that in the cases near the end things get a little more convoluted but, although every now and then a puzzle puts a strain on our memory, you would do well not to expect anything too complex.

I could dwell further on the simplicity of the scenarios, whose small size forces us to go back and forth between the same screens, or on the inexplicable absence of touch screen support, which would have made the use of Detective Pikachu Returns in portable mode far more pleasant, but the real elephant in the middle of the room is the graphics sector which, in an annus mirabilis during which titles of the caliber of Metroid Prime Remastered, Fire Emblem Engage, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 have come and gone , fails to do concrete justice to the work done on the music, which delighted my ears with a splendid combination of jazz and blues worthy of the best noir films, screenplay and character characterization. For goodness sake, we are not at the levels of the mediocre graphics engine of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which however has to manage an entire open world rather than a few fixed scenes at a time, but textures and polygonal models seem extrapolated directly from a game for Wii or 3DS due of the essentiality and flatness that distinguish them. If nothing else, the bright color palette manages to infuse some necessary personality into both humans and the little monsters that populate Ryme City and its surroundings, while the explorable areas are decidedly more spacious thanks to the greater hardware power available, even if this aspect usually results in excessive and annoying backtracking.

In preserving most of the peculiar characteristics of the first episode, Detective Pikachu The Return introduces some new, interesting mechanics without however delving into them properly, with the result that the finished product is almost more interesting to follow passively than to try with the pad in hand. The very unsatisfying technical profile is however supported by a very respectable narrative framework, which carries forward the bizarre friendship between Tim and his talking Pikachu with the tweed hat and an immoderate passion for coffee, so if you enjoyed the debut of this eclectic duo you will find the same dynamics in the sequel, which will guarantee you fifteen hours of misdeeds, investigations and fun.

